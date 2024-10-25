Peloton Minerals Extends Warrant Expiry to 2026

Peloton Minerals (TSE:PMC) has released an update.

Peloton Minerals Corporation has announced an extension for the expiry date of over 7.6 million warrants, now exercisable until December 2026 at a price of CDN$0.10. This decision could impact investor strategies as the company continues to develop its diverse exploration projects in Nevada and Montana.

For further insights into TSE:PMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.