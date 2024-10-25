News & Insights

Peloton Minerals Extends Warrant Expiry to 2026

October 25, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

Peloton Minerals (TSE:PMC) has released an update.

Peloton Minerals Corporation has announced an extension for the expiry date of over 7.6 million warrants, now exercisable until December 2026 at a price of CDN$0.10. This decision could impact investor strategies as the company continues to develop its diverse exploration projects in Nevada and Montana.

