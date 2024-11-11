Peloton Minerals Announces Private Placement for Exploration

Peloton Minerals (TSE:PMC) has released an update.

Peloton Minerals Corporation plans a private placement to raise between $100,000 and $250,000 for lithium exploration in northern Nevada and working capital. This initiative will leverage exemptions to distribute securities to existing shareholders and accredited investors. The company’s diverse exploration portfolio includes lithium, gold, and copper projects.

For further insights into TSE:PMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.