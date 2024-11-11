News & Insights

Peloton Minerals Announces Private Placement for Exploration

November 11, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Peloton Minerals (TSE:PMC) has released an update.

Peloton Minerals Corporation plans a private placement to raise between $100,000 and $250,000 for lithium exploration in northern Nevada and working capital. This initiative will leverage exemptions to distribute securities to existing shareholders and accredited investors. The company’s diverse exploration portfolio includes lithium, gold, and copper projects.

