Peloton Launches New Hardware Products With Lower Price Points

According to a press release from the company, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is introducing new hardware products at different price points. Previously, the at-home fitness company sold a stationary bike simply called the Peloton Bike and a treadmill called Peloton Tread. The company is lowering the price of Peloton Bike and simultaneously launching a new premium product called Peloton Bike+. The Peloton Tread is now renamed the Peloton Tread+ and the company is launching a cheaper model called Peloton Tread.

The Peloton Bike used to cost $1,995. Now the base model is priced 5% cheaper at $1,895. By contrast, the premium model costs $2,495 -- a whopping 25% increase. The Peloton Tread used to cost $3,995. Now the base model will be 38% cheaper at $2,495. But the premium model (which is actually just the original Tread) will cost $4,295 -- an 8% increase.

Image source: Peloton.

Continued development of Peloton's business

For Peloton, the tiered-pricing model fulfills a promise made by management earlier this year. It was mentioned in conference calls to discuss quarterly earnings, and more recently CFO Jill Woodworth talked about the opportunity during an event called Investing in Tech by Barron's. Specifically regarding a less expensive treadmill, Woodworth said, "If you think about our priorities, that is first and foremost on our minds."

In addition to the introduction of tiered pricing, Peloton will also directly offer financing options for its hardware products. Financing options start at $49 per month, excluding the ongoing subscription fee of $39 per month. Previously, Peloton's customers largely relied on third-party credit to finance hardware purchases.

Peloton is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Sept. 10. Investors expect robust growth numbers from this growth stock.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.