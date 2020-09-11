Peloton Is Covering All the Bases for Bikes and Treadmills

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) impressed the market yesterday by crushing analyst expectations on earnings, and the connected fitness guru's new "better, best" product strategy aims to keep the momentum going.

Although its naming convention for its products could be initially confusing for consumers, hitting the mid-tier (better) and high-end (best) price points ought to be a viable growth strategy.

Image source: Peloton Interactive.

The Goldilocks plan

The COVID-19 pandemic created a well of demand for at-home fitness equipment, but only so many consumers can pay $2,500 for a stationary bike and $4,300 for a treadmill. Peloton is now going slightly down-market to broaden its customer base.

The equipment Peloton rode to fame is its connected fitness Bike, but it has lowered the cost of it by $350 to widen its appeal, while introducing a new higher cost model called the Bike+. At the same time, it developed a cheaper treadmill called the Tread, while the original model was rebranded the Tread+.

It means all of Peloton's high-end equipment will have a plus sign and the more affordable models will carry the basic name.

Peloton estimates that there are 35 million treadmills in the U.S. today. But CEO John Foley told analysts the Tread lineup of products "represents an enormous growth opportunity for Peloton over the coming years, multiples of our Bike opportunity," some two to three times larger.

Peloton still needs to get through the supply chain disruption the pandemic created, which caused wait times on delivery to expand considerably and forced the company to issue substantial numbers of refunds to consumers -- so much so that it impacted guidance. Peloton says it doesn't foresee supply and demand reaching equilibrium again until at least the end of its fiscal second quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.