Peloton Is Closing Its Sets and Stores to the Public During the Pandemic

When workers homebound by the coronavirus pandemic aren’t playing videogames, they can exercise to burn off their cabin fever. Online workout pioneer Peloton Interactive will continue producing its spinning and other exercise classes from a London studio, said chief executive John Foley in a Monday morning blog.

But Peloton’s studio sets and its retail showrooms will be closed to the public because of the Covid-19 emergency.

Internet sales and support will spin on, said Foley “so we can continue to sell our Connected Fitness products to people during a time when they may need it most.”

After a circuit breaker halted the stock market Monday morning, Peloton stock (ticker: PTON) resumed trading down 6%, to $18.45.

The New York City-based company had planned to open a flagship production studio in the city on Thursday. Foley said that the new studio will start producing online content as scheduled, but as a “closed set” during the outbreak. Peloton hopes to reopen its retail showrooms in a couple of weeks, on March 30.

Still unprofitable, Peloton racked up $1.2 billion in revenue in the 12 months ended December. During its latest quarter, the company’s 700,000-plus subscribers worked out more than 12 times a month on average, compared with less than 10 times in the prior year period.

Peloton’s pack may break that record while stuck at home this quarter.

