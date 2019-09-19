Peloton IPO: New Twist on Razor-Razor Blade Model

Well known for its $2,245 exercise bike and delivery via Mercedes vans, Peloton (PTON) uses the gross profits from equipment sales to offset customer acquisition costs and then generates recurring revenue from its $39/month subscriptions. The company recently launched a $4,295 treadmill, began to expand internationally and started producing a more diversified range of classes, including yoga and strength training.



The New-York based startup now plans to raise more than $1 billion in the year’s largest consumer IPO.



Here are four more things you need to know about Peloton.





