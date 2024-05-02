Peloton Interactive's CEO McCarthy To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) announced on Thursday that Barry McCarthy will be stepping down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer, President, and Board Director, and will transition into a strategic advisor position at Peloton until the end of the year.

The Board stated that it has started a thorough search to find the next CEO for Peloton.

During this transition period, Karen Boone, the current Peloton Chairperson, and Chris Bruzzo, a Peloton Director, will act as Interim Co-CEOs.

Furthermore, Jay Hoag, also a Peloton Director, will take on the position of the new Chairperson of the Board.

