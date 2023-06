(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) shares are gaining more than 14 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since May end. There have been no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $9.36, up 13.93 percent from the previous close of $8.22 on a volume of 7,557,629.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.