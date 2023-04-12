Peloton Interactive (PTON) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.60, changing hands as low as $10.01 per share. Peloton Interactive Inc shares are currently trading down about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTON's low point in its 52 week range is $6.66 per share, with $26.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.44.

