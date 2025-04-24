Peloton Interactive, Inc. to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Peloton will announce Q3 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, with a conference call for investor questions.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. will announce its third quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, before the U.S. stock market opens. The company will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the results, where management will also address selected questions from investors. A live webcast can be accessed on Peloton's investor relations website, and a replay will be available for 30 days for those unable to attend live. Peloton, founded in 2012 and based in New York City, offers high-quality fitness equipment, innovative software, and expert instruction to millions of members worldwide.

Potential Positives

Peloton is proactively communicating its financial results, a sign of transparency and accountability to investors.

The inclusion of a Q&A session with retail and institutional investors indicates that Peloton values stakeholder engagement and feedback.

The availability of a live audio webcast and replay enhances accessibility for investors, allowing wider participation in the discussion of financial results.

The announcement highlights Peloton's global presence and strong membership base, reinforcing its position in the fitness market.

Potential Negatives

Peloton is scheduled to release its financial results, indicating potential challenges in their quarterly performance that may concern investors.



The limited opportunity for investors to ask questions during the call may lead to dissatisfaction or frustrations among stakeholders seeking more in-depth engagement.



The reliance on a questionnaire form for question submission could restrict the immediacy and spontaneity of the discussion, which may limit transparency and trust with investors.

FAQ

When will Peloton release its Q3 2025 financial results?

Peloton will release its Q3 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, before the U.S. stock market opens.

What time is the Peloton conference call?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025.

Can investors submit questions for the conference call?

Yes, investors can submit questions using the provided questionnaire form for consideration during the conference call.

Where can I listen to the conference call live?

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Peloton's investor relations website.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page for 30 days after the event.

$PTON Insider Trading Activity

$PTON insiders have traded $PTON stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM COTTER (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 561,588 shares for an estimated $4,391,389 .

. ELIZABETH F CODDINGTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 432,252 shares for an estimated $3,687,655 .

. ANDREW S RENDICH (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 325,892 shares for an estimated $2,760,084 .

. SAQIB BAIG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 106,638 shares for an estimated $948,454 .

. NICK V. CALDWELL (Chief Product Officer) sold 68,727 shares for an estimated $452,663

KAREN BOONE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,668 shares for an estimated $423,605 .

. PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM sold 26,630 shares for an estimated $239,670

CHRIS BRUZZO sold 13,524 shares for an estimated $111,478

$PTON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $PTON stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PTON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024

$PTON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTON recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PTON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.1.

Here are some recent targets:

Lee Horowitz from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $6.2 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $10.0 on 10/31/2024

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.





This quarter, Peloton’s management will answer select questions from retail and institutional investors that are related to the company’s business updates and quarterly financial results. If you would like to submit a question for consideration, please use the





questionnaire form





.





A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investor relations website at





https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events





.





For those unable to participate in the conference call live, a replay will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website for 30 days.







About Peloton







Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world’s most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit





www.onepeloton.com





.







Investor Relations Contact:









investor@onepeloton.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.