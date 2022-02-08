Peloton Interactive Inc - Class A Shares Close the Day 20.9% Higher - Daily Wrap

Peloton Interactive Inc - Class A (PTON) shares closed today 20.9% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 31.2% year-to-date, down 83.4% over the past 12 months, and down 4.5% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.3%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $32.22 and as low as $23.21 this week.
- Shares closed 80.9% below its 52-week high and 30.4% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 42.3% higher than the 10-day average and 20.5% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Communication Services industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 126.9%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 102.7%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
