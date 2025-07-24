Peloton Interactive, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Peloton will announce Q4 and fiscal year 2025 results on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, before the U.S. stock market opens. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results, during which management will address selected questions from retail and institutional investors. Investors can submit questions via a provided questionnaire form, and a live audio webcast will be accessible on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days for those who cannot attend live. Peloton, founded in 2012 and based in New York City, offers a range of fitness products and services to members worldwide.

Potential Positives

Peloton will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results, which can indicate potential growth or improvement in financial performance.

The company is providing an opportunity for investor engagement through a conference call, allowing for direct communication and transparency.

The availability of a live audio webcast and a replay for investors demonstrates Peloton's commitment to accessibility and keeping stakeholders informed.

Potential Negatives

Peloton is revealing its financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2025, indicating a need for transparency which may imply previous performance issues.

The timing of the financial results release early in the day suggests potential concerns about the market's reaction, as companies often prefer to release results after market hours.

The management's selective Q&A format may limit open communication and transparency, raising questions about their willingness to engage with investor concerns fully.

FAQ

When will Peloton release its Q4 and fiscal year 2025 financial results?

Peloton will release its financial results on August 7, 2025, before the U.S. stock market opens.

What time is the Peloton conference call on August 7, 2025?

The conference call will start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.

How can investors submit questions for the Pelotonearnings call

Investors can submit questions using the questionnaire form provided for theearnings call

Where can I listen to the Pelotonearnings calllive?

The live audio webcast will be available on Peloton's investor relations website at https://investor.onepeloton.com.

Will there be a replay of theearnings callfor those who miss it?

Yes, a replay will be available on Peloton's investor relations page for 30 days after the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PTON Insider Trading Activity

$PTON insiders have traded $PTON stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM COTTER (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 647,104 shares for an estimated $4,698,695 .

. ELIZABETH F CODDINGTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 433,339 shares for an estimated $3,341,321 .

. ANDREW S RENDICH (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 163,498 shares for an estimated $1,526,078 .

. NICK V. CALDWELL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 230,701 shares for an estimated $1,521,977 .

. DION C. SANDERS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 236,354 shares for an estimated $1,516,333 .

. SAQIB BAIG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 91,491 shares for an estimated $739,339 .

. CHARLES PETER KIROL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 20,633 shares for an estimated $131,822

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PTON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $PTON stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PTON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTON in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PTON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PTON forecast page.

$PTON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTON recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PTON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $10.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $8.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Youssef Squali from Truist Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Lauren Schenk from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Curtis Nagle from B of A Securities set a target price of $9.5 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 04/08/2025

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.





Peloton’s management will answer select questions from retail and institutional investors that are related to the company’s business updates and quarterly financial results. To submit a question for consideration, please use the





questionnaire form





.





A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investor relations website at





https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events





.





For those unable to participate in the conference call live, a replay will be available on the company's investor relations page for 30 days.







About Peloton







Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world’s most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit





www.onepeloton.com





.







Investor Relations Contact:







James Marsh





investor@onepeloton.com







Media Contact:







Stephanie Tackach





press@onepeloton.com



