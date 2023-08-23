News & Insights

Peloton Interactive Falls On Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) shares are sliding more than 20 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the fourth quarter compared to profit in the comparable quarter last year.

The quarterly loss was $313.2 million or $1.05 per share, while the interactive fitness company reported profit of $89.1 million or $0.31 per share a year ago.

currently, shares are at $5.54, down 20.39 percent from the previous close of $6.99 on a volume of 20,116,322.

