PELOTON INTERACTIVE Earnings Results: $PTON Reports Quarterly Earnings

PELOTON INTERACTIVE ($PTON) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, missing estimates of -$0.18 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $673,900,000, beating estimates of $667,116,975 by $6,783,025.
PELOTON INTERACTIVE Insider Trading Activity
PELOTON INTERACTIVE insiders have traded $PTON stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELIZABETH F CODDINGTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 378,783 shares for an estimated $2,407,227.
- JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM COTTER (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 327,323 shares for an estimated $1,913,635.
- ANDREW S RENDICH (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 269,106 shares for an estimated $1,572,064.
- SAQIB BAIG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 124,548 shares for an estimated $790,614.
- KAREN BOONE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 72,677 shares for an estimated $568,520.
- CHRIS BRUZZO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,501 shares for an estimated $256,389.
- PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM sold 26,630 shares for an estimated $239,670
- NICK V. CALDWELL (Chief Product Officer) purchased 31,337 shares for an estimated $133,182
PELOTON INTERACTIVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of PELOTON INTERACTIVE stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 18,537,944 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,757,577
- GTCR LLC added 14,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,519,999
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 11,288,305 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,829,267
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC added 9,800,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,260,000
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,658,320 shares (+772.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,480,937
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,275,286 shares (+7850.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,688,338
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 4,596,778 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,991,968
