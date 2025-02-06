PELOTON INTERACTIVE Earnings Results: $PTON Reports Quarterly Earnings

PELOTON INTERACTIVE ($PTON) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, missing estimates of -$0.18 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $673,900,000, beating estimates of $667,116,975 by $6,783,025.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PTON stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PELOTON INTERACTIVE Insider Trading Activity

PELOTON INTERACTIVE insiders have traded $PTON stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH F CODDINGTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 378,783 shares for an estimated $2,407,227 .

. JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM COTTER (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 327,323 shares for an estimated $1,913,635 .

. ANDREW S RENDICH (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 269,106 shares for an estimated $1,572,064 .

. SAQIB BAIG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 124,548 shares for an estimated $790,614 .

. KAREN BOONE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 72,677 shares for an estimated $568,520 .

. CHRIS BRUZZO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,501 shares for an estimated $256,389 .

. PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM sold 26,630 shares for an estimated $239,670

NICK V. CALDWELL (Chief Product Officer) purchased 31,337 shares for an estimated $133,182

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PELOTON INTERACTIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of PELOTON INTERACTIVE stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.