Peloton Interactive CEO Peter Stern to Speak at Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 4, 2025

Peloton's CEO Peter Stern will speak at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 4, 2025.

Participation of the CEO in a significant industry conference highlights Peloton's commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders.

Access to the live webcast allows investors and interested parties to engage with the company's leadership and gain insights into its strategic direction.

Peloton's established presence in multiple countries demonstrates its global reach and potential for further growth in the international market.

The mention of Peloton's strong community underscores the company's focus on customer experience and member engagement, which can enhance brand loyalty.

Announcement of a public appearance by the CEO may indicate a need for reassurance to investors amid potential concerns about the company's performance or strategy.

The reliance on a fireside chat format may be perceived as a lack of substantial news to share, potentially leading to investor skepticism.

$PTON Insider Trading Activity

$PTON insiders have traded $PTON stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM COTTER (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 647,104 shares for an estimated $4,698,695 .

. ELIZABETH F CODDINGTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 431,451 shares for an estimated $3,443,494 .

. ANDREW S RENDICH (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 163,498 shares for an estimated $1,526,078 .

. DION C. SANDERS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 236,354 shares for an estimated $1,516,333 .

. NICK V. CALDWELL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 166,776 shares for an estimated $1,075,218 .

. SAQIB BAIG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 115,275 shares for an estimated $964,845 .

. KAREN BOONE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,184 shares for an estimated $312,126.

$PTON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of $PTON stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PTON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) announced its Chief Executive Officer and President, Peter Stern, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 10 AM PST.





The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website:





https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events





.







About Peloton







Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world’s most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit



www.onepeloton.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:











investor@onepeloton.com











Press Contact:











press@onepeloton.com







