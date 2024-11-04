Peloton Interactive call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Peloton (PTON) Interactive with 22,624 calls trading, 2.0x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 90.71%. Nov-24 5 puts and Nov-24 8 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 11,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.40. Earnings are expected on January 30th.

