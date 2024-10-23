Peloton Interactive call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Peloton (PTON) Interactive with 43,528 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 15 points to 131.51%. 10/25 weekly 6 calls and 10/25 weekly 6.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 20,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.10. Earnings are expected on October 31st.
