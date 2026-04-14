Peloton Interactive (BIT:1PTON) Price Target Decreased by 14.04% to 6.21

The average one-year price target for Peloton Interactive (BIT:1PTON) has been revised to €6.21 / share. This is a decrease of 14.04% from the prior estimate of €7.23 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €3.35 to a high of €9.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.18% from the latest reported closing price of €3.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive. This is an decrease of 272 owner(s) or 38.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PTON is 0.09%, an increase of 32.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.92% to 364,683K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 18,155K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,085K shares , representing an increase of 16.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PTON by 7.44% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 17,136K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,664K shares , representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PTON by 22.32% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 10,777K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,445K shares , representing an increase of 58.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PTON by 54.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,741K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,372K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PTON by 63.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,273K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,106K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PTON by 36.71% over the last quarter.

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