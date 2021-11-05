Peloton gets knocked out of shape

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - People are hitting the gym again. That’s the message from Peloton Interactive’s first-quarter earnings https://investor.onepeloton.com/static-files/4e16bcc7-dd3b-40ec-acb6-840e691b40ee on Thursday evening. Investors wiped almost 30% off the company’s market value in after-hours trading after Chief Executive John Foley said the company underestimated the effect post-pandemic life would have on its business. As with cardio workouts, Peloton went too hard.

Subscriptions almost doubled from the same quarter last year, but revenue rose just 6%, and fell almost 14% from the three months to June, to $805 million. A treadmill recall didn’t help, but other poor metrics including ballooning marketing expenses reversed Peloton into an adjusted EBITDA loss of $234 million.

Revenue was still 73% higher than the quarter that ended as the pandemic started, and its share price is up fourfold since then. Peloton, though, now has two problems slowing it down: Covid-19 accelerated demand and toned bods now have a place to show off. Staying in financial shape will require some new exercises. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

