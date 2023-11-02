Peloton forecasts weak second-quarter revenue

Adds context and details, connected subscription outlook, updates shares

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O forecast holiday-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as sticky inflation keeps discretionary spending in check, sending its shares down nearly 9% in premarket trading.

The New York-based company, which saw a surge in demand for its connected home fitness equipment during the pandemic, has seen sales plummet amid a shift in consumer demand.

Since Barry McCarthy's appointment as CEO last year, Peloton has taken significant strides towards reducing its net loss.

The company reported losses for the eleventh quarter in a row.

