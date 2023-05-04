News & Insights

US Markets
PTON

Peloton forecasts better-than-expected revenue

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

May 04, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Recasts with Q4 forecast, adds shares

May 4 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, benefiting from strong sales of its bikes and treads on third-party platforms.

Under CEO Barry McCarthy, who is committed to returning to revenue growth and hit cash flow breakeven on a sustained basis in his second year in the role, the New York-based company has taken a series of measures to cut costs and lift sagging sales.

Last year, Peloton ended selling exclusively through its own e-commerce site and put its equipment on Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N store. It has also pivoted away from hardware to a software-first company.

The fitness-equipment maker said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to come in between $630 million and $650 million, above analysts' estimates of $607.7 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Peloton also posted a slower cash burn of $55.3 million in the third quarter, compared with $746.7 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTON
AMZN
DKS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.