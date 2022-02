Feb 4 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc is drawing interest from potential suitors including Amazon.com Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3AVMIf7) (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;)) Keywords: PELOTON AMAZON/ (URGENT)

