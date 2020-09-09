Peloton Cuts Prices Of Original Bike, Launches New Bike

(RTTNews) - Peloton, an at-home fitness company, has added new products to its lineup and also reduced the cost of its original exercise bike by 15 percent.

The new products, a more expensive exercise bike and a lower-priced treadmill, are targeted at customers who are keen to work out from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peloton has reduced the price of the original Peloton Bike by $350 to $1,895, with a 30-day home trial for new purchasers. The monthly finance rate now stars at $49 per month for 39 months.

Peloton, which has a global community of 2.6 million members, has launched a new premium model, called the Peloton Bike+. The new bike has added features such as a 23.8-inch rotating HD touchscreen and a four-speaker sound system.

The new bike also features a one-tap integration with Apple Gymkit to pair an Apple Watch with the bike that will help to keep the customer's metrics in sync.

The bike's Auto-Follow digital resistance system will automatically remember a customer's target metrics and change the resistance based on instructor guidance.

The new Peloton Bike+ is priced at $2,495 and will be available in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany from September 9. The company is offering financing as well as its standard 30-day home trial period.

Owners of the original Peloton Bike in the U.S. can trade in their bikes that are in working condition for a $700 rebate as well as a free Yoga & Toning accessories set.

Peloton has also introduced a new lower-priced treadmill for $2,495. The new Peloton Tread features a 23.8-inch HD touchscreen with integrated speakers.

The new treadmill will be available in the UK from December 26, 2020, while it will come to the U.S. and Canada in early 2021, and in Germany later in 2021.

Peloton's premium treadmill, now called Peloton Tread+, will remain priced at $4,295, with a 30-day home trial for first purchasers.

