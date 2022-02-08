Peloton CEO John Foley to step down, become executive chair - WSJ

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O plans to replace its chief executive officer, cut costs and overhaul its board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Co-founder John Foley is stepping down as CEO and will become executive chair, according to the report.

Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N and Netflix Inc NFLX.O, will become CEO and president of Peloton, the report added.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

