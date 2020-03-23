Peloton Cancels Treadmill Orders Due to Pandemic Limited Contact Policy

Delivery and installation of Peloton's (NASDAQ: PTON) new treadmill has been suspended by the connected fitness leader because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the outbreak, Peloton has limited the amount of contact employees and delivery people have with consumers, and while it can still deliver its stationary bikes to a customer's door and leave it there for them to set up, that's not possible with the treadmill.

Image source: Peloton.

The $4,295 Tread package requires a technician to deliver and install the device because of its size and weight. In a note on Peloton's website, the company said it will cancel any deliveries after March 18 for the Tread treadmill and issue customers a full refund within a week or so.

When Peloton is ready to resume selling the treadmill, it will notify customers of their availability.

Training at home during the pandemic

Following the mandatory closure of gyms, along with individuals practicing social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic, demand for at-home exercise equipment and services has increased.

At-home fitness apps Aaptiv, Daily Burn, and TA Online Studio have reportedly seen a surge in demand and engagement within the past week.

Peloton also offers workout subscriptions untethered to its fitness equipment, and the company recently began offering a 90-day free trial to its various exercise, meditation, and yoga classes.

