Peloton bikes to be featured across all U.S. hotels of Hilton

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Monday it partnered with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N to feature its bikes across the hotel operator's U.S. portfolio.

All 5,400 of Hilton's U.S.-branded hotels will feature at least one Peloton bike by the end of the year, the companies said.

The agreement comes after Peloton said last week that it would start selling its treadmills, exercise bikes and other fitness accessories at Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N stores, in an effort to lift sagging sales.

The fitness equipment maker, under CEO Barry McCarthy, has been looking to turnaround the business with a slew of steps such as job cuts, price hikes and listing its products on Amazon.com, among others.

Under the partnership announced on Monday, U.S.-based members of Hilton Honors, who are first-time Peloton users, can avail a 90-day trial subscription to the Peloton App.

Shares of Peloton rose 5.2% in premarket trade.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

