Peloton: Speculative Bet That Is Far from Profitability

Peloton Interactive (PTON) is an international fitness consumer products company headquartered in New York, New York. The company offers high-tech fitness products that combine touch screens and internet technology with stationary exercise equipment such as bikes and treadmills. The company further monetizes its products by providing live and on-demand fitness class subscriptions and a digital mobile app.

I am neutral on Peloton Interactive because its strong competitive position and growth momentum are offset by its lack of profitability and continued dependence on issuing new equity to sustain operations. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strengths

With about 6.2 million members, Peloton has a large user base that can be monetized through subscriptions and product upsells. The company also has adopted a well-integrated omnichannel marketing strategy that combines the best of both bricks-and-mortar retail (via its retail showrooms) and e-commerce (its user-friendly website).

Recent Results

Peloton has faced significant headwinds lately. Data indicates that the company is seeing declining product orders, which led to an underwhelming performance in its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. As a result, the company had to raise $1 billion from an equity offering.

While total connected fitness subscriptions surged by 87% to 2.49 million, and paid digital subscriptions soared by 74% to 887,000 during the quarter, total revenue grew by only 6% to $805.2 million.

The company’s gross margin was 32.6%, as Subscription gross margin and Subscription contribution margin led the way at 66.7% and 69.6% levels, respectively. On the other hand, Connected Fitness Product gross margin was 12%. This reflects the need for the company to improve profitability in its fitness product business, and rapidly scale its subscription revenue if it is going to generate significant profitability for shareholders.

The company lost $376 million during the quarter ($1.25 on a diluted share basis), and the adjusted EBITDA margin was -29%, implying that the company still has a ways to go to reach profitability.

Valuation Metrics

Peloton’s stock is difficult to value right now, given that it is still a far way from profitability. Even in Fiscal Year 2022, management is guiding for nearly half a billion dollars in adjusted EBITDA losses (see PTON stock charts on TipRanks).

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Peloton earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 14 Buys, 13 Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months. Additionally, the average Peloton price target of $83.80 implies 91.2% upside potential.

Summary and Conclusion

Peloton is a leading player in exercise technology and appeals to younger age demographics. As a result, it enjoys immense growth potential, and its subscription business is a great way for the company to strengthen its moat and profitability. Additionally, Wall Street analysts have largely bought into the investment story. The consensus is putting a bullish rating on the stock, with the average price target indicating that the stock could nearly double in price over the next year.

That said, the company remains far from profitability and heavily dependent on equity raises. Therefore, it remains a highly speculative pick because the company will have to continue growing its subscriber base at a fairly rapid clip if it is going to successfully achieve its profitability goals. As a result, investors might be prudent to keep exposure to the stock under control to minimize the risk of heavy losses if the company fails to reach profitability in a reasonable amount of time.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of Tipranks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. Tipranks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. Tipranks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by Tipranks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.