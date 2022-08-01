US Markets

Pelosi to visit Taiwan on Tuesday- Taiwan media

Contributor
Yimou Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Several Taiwan media outlets reported late on Monday that U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday and spend the night in Taipei, citing unnamed sources.

TAIPEI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Several Taiwan media outlets reported late on Monday that U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday and spend the night in Taipei, citing unnamed sources.

One of the newspapers, the Liberty Times, said Pelosi was scheduled to visit Taiwan's parliament on Wednesday morning before continuing her Asia trip.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said it had no comment on reports of Pelosi's travel plans.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((tony.munroe@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 6627 1288; Reuters Messaging: tony.munroe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular