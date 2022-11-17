US Markets

Pelosi to pass leadership torch as top U.S. House Democrat -news website Puck

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

November 17, 2022 — 09:53 am EST

Written by Tim Ahmann reporting by Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to pass the leadership torch for House Democrats and throw her support behind congressman Hakeem Jeffries, news website Puck reported on Thursday.

Pelosi plans to announce her intentions in remarks before the House at noon (1700 GMT), where she will say she plans to stay in Congress as a backbench lawmaker, Puck reporter Tara Palmeri wrote.

