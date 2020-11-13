US Markets
Pelosi slams Facebook as "part of the problem" on election misinformation

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that Facebook Inc FB.O has been part of the problem when it comes to election-related interference.

"I'm not a big fan of Facebook. I don't know what they have been doing, but I know they've been part of the problem, all along," Pelosi told reporters at a news briefing.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

