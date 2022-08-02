US Markets

Pelosi says U.S. chip bill offers opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan cooperation

Contributor
Yi-Mou Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Taiwanese parliament on Wednesday the U.S. chip bill would offer a good opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry.

TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Taiwanese parliament on Wednesday the U.S. chip bill would offer a good opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry.

Pelosi also said she wants to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan.

(Reporting by Yi-Mou Lee; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular