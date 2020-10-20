Commodities
AAL

Pelosi says she is 'optimistic' can reach COVID deal with White House

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said she was optimistic Democrats could reach a deal with the Trump administration on additional COVID-19 relief that could get aid out by early next month.

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said she was optimistic Democrats could reach a deal with the Trump administration on additional COVID-19 relief that could get aid out by early next month.

Pelosi, in an interview with Bloomberg TV, said the administration had come a long way on health provisions regarding testing to tackle the outbreak, but that more work was needed to address state and local aid and liability protections, among other areas.

She added that there should be an indication of a possible agreement later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 843 6600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL DAL LUV UAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular