Pelosi says fourth U.S. coronavirus aid bill to pass Thursday

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expects the House of Representatives to pass Congress' latest coronavirus aid bill on Thursday, paving the way for nearly $500 billion more in economic relief amid the pandemic.

Pelosi, in an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday, said House lawmakers were ready to then move on to a fifth effort to continue tackling issues swelling from the nation's outbreak.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.