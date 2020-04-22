US Markets

Pelosi says fourth U.S. coronavirus aid bill to pass Thursday

Susan Heavey Reuters
Lisa Lambert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expects the House of Representatives to pass Congress' latest coronavirus aid bill on Thursday, paving the way for nearly $500 billion more in economic relief amid the pandemic.

Pelosi, in an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday, said House lawmakers were ready to then move on to a fifth effort to continue tackling issues swelling from the nation's outbreak.

