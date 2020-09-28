Pelosi says Democrats unveiling new COVID-19 aid bill

US Markets

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that Democratic lawmakers were unveiling a new, $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which she said was a compromise measure that reduces the costs of the economic aid.

In a letter to Democratic lawmakers released by Pelosi's office, she said the legislation "includes new funding needed to avert catastrophe for schools, small businesses, restaurants, performance spaces, airline workers and others."

"Democrats are making good on our promise to compromise with this updated bill," she said. "We have been able to make critical additions and reduce the cost of the bill by shortening the time covered for now."

