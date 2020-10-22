Pelosi says COVID-19 relief talks on 'good path' -MSNBC interview

Adds details and background

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said negotiators were making progress in ongoing talks with the Trump administration for another round of financial aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic and that legislation could be hammered out "pretty soon."

"We're on a good path," she told MSNBC in an interview, adding that she sees progress. "We're coming closer."

Pelosi said that she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were due to talk again on Thursday in an effort to reach a bipartisan deal before the Nov. 3 presidential and congressional elections.

President Donald Trump, who has recently called for more stimulus as he trails Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in national opinion polls, accused Pelosi in a tweet on Wednesday of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise.

Pelosi and Mnuchin have been talking about a relief bill near the $2 trillion mark, a prospect that faces opposition from Senate Republicans who have expressed concern about the potential impact on an already ballooning federal deficit.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Morgan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

