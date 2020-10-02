Pelosi says agreement on U.S. airline payroll assistance 'imminent'

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that agreement is "imminent" on a deal to provide another $25 billion in government assistance to keep tens of thousands of airline workers on the job for another six months.

Pelosi said the House will either pass "bipartisan stand-alone legislation or achieve this as part of a comprehensive negotiated relief bill." She called on airlines to hold off on furloughs and firings "as an agreement for relief for airline workers is being reached."

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski)

