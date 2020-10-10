Pelosi Rejects White House’s $1.8T Stimulus Offer: Report
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the White HouseÃ¢ÂÂs recently boosted $1.8 trillion stimulus offer, saying it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt provide enough in the way of coronavirus testing, worker safety and child care, the Financial Times reported, setting back hopes for an imminent breakthrough in talks.
- The boosted offer, made Friday, gave a lift to bitcoin (BTC) and equities alike.
- Even though Pelosi rejected the offer, BTC is holding onto todayÃ¢ÂÂs gains, up 2.52% to $11,351 at press time.
- According to the FT, the House speaker didnÃ¢ÂÂt rule out chances for a deal, saying Ã¢ÂÂI remain hopeful that yesterdayÃ¢ÂÂs developments will move us closer to an agreement on a relief package that addresses the health and economic crisis facing AmericaÃ¢ÂÂs families.Ã¢ÂÂ
