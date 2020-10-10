Cryptocurrencies

Pelosi Rejects White House’s $1.8T Stimulus Offer: Report

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi introduced the latest version of the relief bill on Monday. (Credit: Michael Candelori / Shutterstock)

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the White HouseÃ¢ÂÂs recently boosted $1.8 trillion stimulus offer, saying it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt provide enough in the way of coronavirus testing, worker safety and child care, the Financial Times reported, setting back hopes for an imminent breakthrough in talks.

  • The boosted offer, made Friday, gave a lift to bitcoin (BTC) and equities alike.
  • Even though Pelosi rejected the offer, BTC is holding onto todayÃ¢ÂÂs gains, up 2.52% to $11,351 at press time.
  • According to the FT, the House speaker didnÃ¢ÂÂt rule out chances for a deal, saying Ã¢ÂÂI remain hopeful that yesterdayÃ¢ÂÂs developments will move us closer to an agreement on a relief package that addresses the health and economic crisis facing AmericaÃ¢ÂÂs families.Ã¢ÂÂ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Crypto Funds Could Be Poised to Outperform Traditional Funds

    Off the Chain Capital, CIO, Brian Estes joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how crypto funds could be poised to outperform traditional funds.

    Sep 29, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular