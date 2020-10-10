Cryptocurrencies

Pelosi Rejects, Senate GOP Bridles at White House’s $1.8T Stimulus Offer: Reports

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi introduced the latest version of the relief bill on Monday. (Credit: Michael Candelori / Shutterstock)

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the White HouseÃ¢ÂÂs recently boosted $1.8 trillion stimulus offer, saying it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt provide enough in the way of coronavirus testing, worker safety and child care, the Financial Times reported.

  • Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal quoted people familiar with a Saturday call between the presidentÃ¢ÂÂs chief of staff and Senate Republicans as saying several of the GOP members said they were opposed to another large stimulus package.
  • The Senate Republicans instead are backing a measure along the lines of one they proposed in September that was less than half the size of the presidentÃ¢ÂÂs most recent proposal and would cut spending in other areas as a partial offset, the WSJ reported.
  • The presidentÃ¢ÂÂs boosted offer, made Friday, gave a lift to bitcoin (BTC) and equities alike.
  • Even with opposition to the offer on both sides of the aisle, BTC is holding onto todayÃ¢ÂÂs gains, up 2.70% to $11,361 at press time.
  • According to the FT, the House speaker didnÃ¢ÂÂt rule out chances for a deal, saying Ã¢ÂÂI remain hopeful that yesterdayÃ¢ÂÂs developments will move us closer to an agreement on a relief package that addresses the health and economic crisis facing AmericaÃ¢ÂÂs families.Ã¢ÂÂ

UPDATE: 21:25 UTC Adds that Senate Republicans are also opposed to the presidentÃ¢ÂÂs proposal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Crypto Funds Could Be Poised to Outperform Traditional Funds

    Off the Chain Capital, CIO, Brian Estes joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how crypto funds could be poised to outperform traditional funds.

    Sep 29, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular