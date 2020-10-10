Pelosi Rejects, Senate GOP Bridles at White House’s $1.8T Stimulus Offer: Reports

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the White HouseÃ¢ÂÂs recently boosted $1.8 trillion stimulus offer, saying it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt provide enough in the way of coronavirus testing, worker safety and child care, the Financial Times reported.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal quoted people familiar with a Saturday call between the presidentÃ¢ÂÂs chief of staff and Senate Republicans as saying several of the GOP members said they were opposed to another large stimulus package.

The Senate Republicans instead are backing a measure along the lines of one they proposed in September that was less than half the size of the presidentÃ¢ÂÂs most recent proposal and would cut spending in other areas as a partial offset, the WSJ reported.

The presidentÃ¢ÂÂs boosted offer, made Friday, gave a lift to bitcoin (BTC) and equities alike.

Even with opposition to the offer on both sides of the aisle, BTC is holding onto todayÃ¢ÂÂs gains, up 2.70% to $11,361 at press time.

According to the FT, the House speaker didnÃ¢ÂÂt rule out chances for a deal, saying Ã¢ÂÂI remain hopeful that yesterdayÃ¢ÂÂs developments will move us closer to an agreement on a relief package that addresses the health and economic crisis facing AmericaÃ¢ÂÂs families.Ã¢ÂÂ

UPDATE: 21:25 UTC Adds that Senate Republicans are also opposed to the presidentÃ¢ÂÂs proposal.

