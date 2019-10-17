Commodities

Pelosi: getting closer to U.S., Mexico,Canada trade deal every day

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday lawmakers were getting closer to an agreement with the Trump administration on revisions to the deal negotiated by the Trump administration with Canada and Mexico.

"I can honestly say that I think every day we are becoming closer," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. "The issue is do we have enforcement. We feel very good about being on a path to yes. We're not there yet because we don't have the enforceability assurance that we need to have. While we have some good things in the bill, it's only a list of good things unless it can be enforced."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

