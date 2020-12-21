Pelletier-Normand named as CEO of Angry Birds maker Rovio

By Tarmo Virki

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Finnish gaming firm Rovio ROVIO.HE, known for its Angry Birds games, said on Monday it had named Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its chief executive, taking over from Kati Levoranta in January.

"Alexandre has an excellent track record in heading Rovio's games business and he has a thorough understanding of the market and changes in consumer behaviour," chairman Kim Ignatius said in a statement.

Pelletier-Normand, a former Gameloft executive, has led Rovio's games business since January 2019.

"Rovio has a strong games portfolio, which is diversified across various genres through the focused expertise of our multiple studios," said Pelletier-Normand.

Rovio flagged earlier this month the exit of Levoranta, who led Rovio since 2016 and took the firm public in 2017.

While the stock market listing was an initial success, Rovio issued a shock profit warning just five months later, angering investors and halving its share price in one day.

The share price has never recovered, currently trading around 50% lower than the listing price of 11.50 euros.

Rovio shares opened down 0.3% at 5.68 euros, outperforming 1.6% weaker Helsinki bourse.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Toby Chopra and Louise Heavens)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.