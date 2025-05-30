Pelican Acquisition Corporation Completes Sale of Additional 1,125,000 Units, Raising Total Gross Proceeds to $86.25 Million

Pelican Acquisition Corporation raised $11.25 million by selling additional units, totaling $86.25 million in its IPO.

Quiver AI Summary

Pelican Acquisition Corporation announced the completion of the sale of an additional 1,125,000 units through an over-allotment option, generating gross proceeds of $11.25 million, increasing the total proceeds from its initial public offering to $86.25 million for 8,625,000 units. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one right, which entitles the holder to receive a fraction of an ordinary share upon completing a business combination. The ordinary shares and rights are expected to start trading separately on NASDAQ under the symbols "PELI" and "PELIR," respectively. The offering was managed by EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. and IB Capital LLC, with a registration statement filed with the SEC on May 22, 2025. Pelican Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, aims to engage in business combinations across various industries and regions. The press release contains forward-looking statements and disclaims obligations to update them.

Potential Positives

Successfully raised an additional $11,250,000 through the sale of 1,125,000 units, indicating strong investor interest and confidence in the company.

Completed a total of 8,625,000 units issued in the initial public offering, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $86,250,000, providing significant capital for potential business ventures.

The listing of ordinary shares and rights on NASDAQ under the symbols “PELI” and “PELIR,” respectively, enhances the company's visibility and accessibility to investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the over-allotment option indicates a reliance on investor interest, which may suggest that initial demand may not have met expectations.

The press release contains forward-looking statements that imply potential risks and uncertainties, highlighting that actual results may differ significantly from expectations.

The company’s structure as a blank check corporation raises concerns regarding the lack of a defined business plan or target, which can lead to hesitation among investors.

FAQ

What are the details of Pelican Acquisition Corporation's public offering?

Pelican Acquisition Corporation sold 1,125,000 units at $10.00 per unit, raising gross proceeds of $11,250,000.

What is included in each unit sold in the offering?

Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one right, with rights entitling holders to receive one-tenth of a share upon a business combination.

When will the ordinary shares and rights begin separate trading?

The ordinary shares and rights are expected to list on NASDAQ under the symbols “PELI” and “PELIR” once separate trading begins.

Who managed the public offering for Pelican Acquisition Corporation?

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. served as the sole book-running manager, with IB Capital LLC as co-manager for the offering.

How can I obtain the prospectus for Pelican Acquisition Corporation's offering?

Copies of the prospectus can be requested from EarlyBird Capital, Inc. at their New York office or by calling 212-661-0200.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelican Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PELIU, the “Company”) announced today that it consummated the sale of an additional 1,125,000 units subject to the underwriters’ over-allotment option at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $11,250,000. After giving effect to the exercise of the option, an aggregate of 8,625,000 units have been issued in the initial public offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $86,250,000.





Each unit sold in the offering consists of one ordinary share of the Company and one right, with each right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “PELI,” and “PELIR,” respectively.





EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. served as sole book-running manager in the offering and IB Capital LLC served as co-manager in the offering.





A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 22, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting EarlyBird Capital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue 8th floor, New York, NY 10017, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by calling 212-661-0200. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Pelican Acquisition Corporation







Pelican Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.







Contact







Robert Labbe





Chief Executive Officer





Email:



admin@pelicanacq.com







Tel: (212) 612-1400



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.