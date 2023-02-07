Pelham Capital Increases Position in Membership Collective Group (MCG)

Fintel reports that Pelham Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.49MM shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG). This represents 13.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.36MM shares and 10.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.76% and an increase in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.19% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Membership Collective Group is $6.43. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.19% from its latest reported closing price of $6.57.

The projected annual revenue for Membership Collective Group is $1,212MM, an increase of 36.74%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.36.

Fund Sentiment

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Membership Collective Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 8.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MCG is 0.2207%, a decrease of 26.8670%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 44,620K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 15,647,273 shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,651,456 shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 25.50% over the last quarter.

Lansdowne Partners Llp holds 3,010,246 shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,981,893 shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069,112 shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 66.36% over the last quarter.

SDSCX - BNY Mellon Small holds 1,893,931 shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998,050 shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Scoggin Management holds 1,250,000 shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000,000 shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 35.89% over the last quarter.

Membership Collective Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Membership Collective Group (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The company began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through its global portfolio of 30 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – its interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and its digital channels.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.