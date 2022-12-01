Pele says he is at hospital for monthly visit

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Wednesday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received.

On Tuesday, Pele was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo to re-evaluate a cancer treatment after he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021. (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito) ((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;)) Keywords: SOCCER PELE (URGENT)

