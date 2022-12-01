US Markets

Pele says he is at hospital for monthly visit

Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

December 01, 2022 — 05:55 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Wednesday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received.

On Tuesday, Pele was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo to re-evaluate a cancer treatment after he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021. (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito) ((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;)) Keywords: SOCCER PELE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.