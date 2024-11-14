Peking University Resources Plans Interim Results Meeting

Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0618) has released an update.

Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to approve its interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and to consider an interim dividend. This announcement could capture the attention of investors eager to know the company’s financial performance and potential dividend payouts.

