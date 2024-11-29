Peking University Resources Faces Major First-Half Loss

Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0618) has released an update.
Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. reported a significant net loss of RMB 1.35 billion for the first half of 2024, as compared to a profit of RMB 166 million in the same period last year. The company’s revenue experienced a slight decline, while gross profit dropped sharply, highlighting challenges in managing costs and impairments. This financial downturn has impacted earnings per share, which fell to a loss of RMB 46.80 cents.
