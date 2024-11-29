Peking University Resources Faces Major First-Half Loss

Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0618) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. reported a significant net loss of RMB 1.35 billion for the first half of 2024, as compared to a profit of RMB 166 million in the same period last year. The company’s revenue experienced a slight decline, while gross profit dropped sharply, highlighting challenges in managing costs and impairments. This financial downturn has impacted earnings per share, which fell to a loss of RMB 46.80 cents.

For further insights into HK:0618 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.