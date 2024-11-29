News & Insights

Stocks

Peking University Resources Faces Major First-Half Loss

November 29, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0618) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. reported a significant net loss of RMB 1.35 billion for the first half of 2024, as compared to a profit of RMB 166 million in the same period last year. The company’s revenue experienced a slight decline, while gross profit dropped sharply, highlighting challenges in managing costs and impairments. This financial downturn has impacted earnings per share, which fell to a loss of RMB 46.80 cents.

For further insights into HK:0618 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.