Pekao recommends record-high dividend as Q4 profit nearly doubles

GDANSK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Pekao PEO.WA recommended a record-high dividend for 2023 on Thursday as Poland's second-biggest lender reported a 95% jump in fourth-quarter net profit, driven by strong net interest income and lower regulatory and provision costs.

The quarterly profit exceeded market expectations, coming in at 1.72 billion zlotys ($431.55 million) compared with 1.57 billion zlotys forecast by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

The bank recommended a dividend of 19.20 zlotys per share for 2023 as it plans to distribute profits stored from 2019 and 2023.

The quarterly results did not suffer from provisions for foreign exchange mortgage loans, which had cost the bank 913 million zlotys a year ago.

At the end of the year, the reserves covered 114% of the FX loans portfolio.

Additionally, the bottom line was supported by solid net interest income, which remained largely unchanged at 3.13 billion zlotys.

New mortgage sales surged 11-fold year-on-year to 4.87 billion zlotys. The lion's share of growth was attributed to loans sold under government scheme "Safe 2% Mortgage", which accounted for 4.4 billion zlotys of the sales.

The bank forecast a further pickup in mortgage sales growth in 2024 and 2025, at 5.2% and 5.5% respectively.

In 2023, the sales edged higher 1.3%.

Full-year net result jumped nearly four-fold to a record-high 6.58 billion zlotys.

Polish banks have benefited recently from higher interest rates, but their earnings have been under pressure for several years from costs related to Swiss franc mortgage loans.

Quarterly net interest margin stood at 4.16%. However, the bank sees it worsening in the coming quarters following recent interest rates cut.

The bank's return on equity, a key measure of profitability, added up to 25%.

($1 = 3.9856 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Kim Coghill and Subhranshu Sahu)

