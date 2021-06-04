PEJ, PXQ: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, which added 7,910,000 units, or a 21.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of PEJ, in morning trading today Amc Entertainment Holdings is up about 1.3%, and Booking Holdings is up by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF, which added 180,000 units, for a 39.1% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PXQ, in morning trading today Marvell Technology is up about 2%, and Cisco Systems is up by about 1.1%.

