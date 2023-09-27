News & Insights

Pegatron says iPhone assembly resumes at Indian factory after fire

September 27, 2023 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by Munsif Vengattil for Reuters ->

By Munsif Vengattil

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pegatron 4938.TW has resumed production at its contract facility for Apple AAPL.O in southern India after a shutdown over the weekend due to a fire, the company said on Wednesday.

A company spokesperson declined to say whether manufacturing has been resumed partially or fully.

Pegatron had halted the assembly of iPhones for the past two days at its factory in Tamil Nadu state after a fire broke out on Sunday.

It has previously said the incident "does not have significant financial or operational impact".

The fire was sparked by a short-circuit after an electrical switch was left on, following testing of the devices as they were being put together, Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday.

