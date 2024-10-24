Pegasystems price target raised to $95 from $90 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy raised the firm’s price target on Pegasystems (PEGA) to $95 from $90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results demonstrate “healthy” cloud adoption, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm introduced fiscal fiscal 2026 estimates and remains a buyer Pegasystems at current share levels.
