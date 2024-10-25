Pegasystems price target raised to $90 from $84 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel raised the firm’s price target on Pegasystems (PEGA) to $90 from $84 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s constant currency ACV growth of 14% was ahead of Loop’s 11% growth forecast while its free cash flow came in better than expected, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Loop adds that Pegasystems’ commentary around the business continues to be upbeat, led by former go-to-market changes driving a higher level of execution.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PEGA:
- Pegasystems price target raised to $100 from $90 at Wedbush
- Pegasystems price target raised to $82 from $74 at Barclays
- Pegasystems price target raised to $95 from $90 at Rosenblatt
- Closing Bell Movers: Tesla gains 12% as Q3 earnings beat estimates
- Pegasystems reports Q3 EPS 39c, consensus 36c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.