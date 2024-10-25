News & Insights

Stocks

Pegasystems price target raised to $90 from $84 at Loop Capital

October 25, 2024 — 07:30 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel raised the firm’s price target on Pegasystems (PEGA) to $90 from $84 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s constant currency ACV growth of 14% was ahead of Loop’s 11% growth forecast while its free cash flow came in better than expected, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Loop adds that Pegasystems’ commentary around the business continues to be upbeat, led by former go-to-market changes driving a higher level of execution.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PEGA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEGA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.